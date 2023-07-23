3-Degree Guarantee
Albies’ 3-run homer in the 8th gives the Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies watches his three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers...
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies watches his three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(AP) - Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to end Milwaukee’s run of bullpen dominance and give the Atlanta Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers on Sunday.

Albies’ 407-foot shot to left center on a first-pitch sinker from Elvis Peguero (1-3) ended a string of 28 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings by Brewers relievers. Albies’ opposite-field drive brought home Orlando Arcia and Ronald Acuña Jr., who had singled earlier in the inning.

Atlanta slugger Austin Riley went 0 for 4 to end his streak of five straight games with a homer, which matched a Braves record. Riley had gone 10 for 21 with six homers and 16 RBIs over his last five games, the first time a Braves player had that many homers and RBIs in a five-game span since RBIs became an official statistic in 1920.

The NL East-leading Braves won two of three in Milwaukee as the Brewers’ advantage in the NL Central dipped to a half-game over the Cincinnati Reds, who beat Arizona 7-3 earlier in the day for their fifth straight victory. The Brewers and Reds open a three-game series Monday in Milwaukee.

Daysbel Hernández (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win in his big league debut after getting called up from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier in the day.

Milwaukee threatened in the eighth when Willy Adames drew a two-out walk and Sal Frelick singled down the left-field line, but Ben Heller struck out Andruw Monasterio to preserve Atlanta’s lead.

Raisel Iglesias struck out the side in the ninth for his 18th save in 20 opportunities.

Travis d’Arnaud went 2 for 4 with a solo homer and a double for Atlanta. Milwaukee’s Brice Turang hit a 417-foot drive into the second deck of the right-field stands for his first homer since May 14.

The Brewers wasted a bounce-back performance from Julio Teheran, who regained his early-season form while facing the Braves for the first time. Teheran was a two-time All-Star while pitching for Atlanta from 2011-19.

Teheran had a 1.53 ERA in his first six starts after signing with the Brewers on May 25, but he entered this game having allowed 17 runs over 16 1/3 innings in his last three starts. He struck out five and gave up just three hits, one run and no walks in six innings Sunday.

Braves starter Bryce Elder also broke out of a slump while allowing two runs and four hits in six innings.

Elder posted a 2.44 ERA through his first 17 starts and received an All-Star Game selection, but he entered Sunday having yielded 12 runs over six innings in his last two appearances.

