ALTA board member discusses 2023 Atlanta Open, success of Chris Eubanks
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tennis will take over Atlantic Station for the rest of the month for the 2023 Atlanta Open.
Board member and last year’s president of the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association (ALTA) Lamar Scott joined us on Atlanta News First to talk about this year’s Atlanta Open and what Chris Eubanks’ tennis success means for Atlanta.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.