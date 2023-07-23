ALTA board member discusses 2023 Atlanta Open, success of Chris Eubanks

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tennis will take over Atlantic Station for the rest of the month for the 2023 Atlanta Open.

Board member and last year’s president of the Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association (ALTA) Lamar Scott joined us on Atlanta News First to talk about this year’s Atlanta Open and what Chris Eubanks’ tennis success means for Atlanta.

“It’s amazing to see Chris’ success not just over the past few weeks, Meghan, but if you think about Chris playing in the Atlanta Open last year and how well he’s progressed and how well he’s improved over the past year, he’s coming back this year and it’s phenomenal to see his success in Wimbledon, and for him to get so deep into the quarter-finals - we just really celebrate Chris and it’s really exciting that he’s going to be coming back and I think Atlanta is on fire that he’s going to be coming back and playing in a tournament this year.”

