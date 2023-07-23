AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old out of Warner Robins.

The GBI says Ta’yonni Johnson is believed to have been abducted by Calvin Williams Johnson and was last seen at 2699 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Ta’yonni is described as a 1-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes.

The GBI says Ta’yonni and her abductor were heading east in a 2003 Silver Jeep Liberty with Georgia tag CSX5096.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger, according to the AMBER Alert report.

No photos have been provided at this time. Check back for updates.

