Emergency measures in place at Fulton County Jail after storm causes power outage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An emergency plan is in place at the Fulton County Jail after recent storms caused a power outage.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat says all available commanders and extra staff have been on duty at the facility on Rice Street since storms caused a power outage at the facility Friday night.

Sheriff Labat says the work to restore power and safely resume full operations is being coordinated between the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Power, the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department (AFRD) and Fulton County’s Department of Real Estate and Asset Management (DREAM). Crews are working to remove a downed tree and fix a damaged backup propane tank that’s leaking dangerous gases before contractors can restart the system that controls the air conditioning.

Backup generators are providing power for basic operations, but Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department says all mechanical equipment must remain off until the tank finishes venting gases. AFRD crews will remain on site until that work is completed.

The sheriff’s office says issues with the kitchen forced them to have to serve sandwiches Friday night but hot meals with double portions were delivered Saturday night.

During the outage, three inmate medical emergencies have been reported and appropriately treated. Medical services have continued uninterrupted, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Labat says he is working directly with emergency response teams to keep critical operations up and running, and a portable chiller truck has been used to cool parts of the building.

The sheriff’s office says they anticipate the repair work to be complete and everything to be back up and running properly sometime Sunday morning.

“I would like to thank the entire FCSO team who has responded to this crisis for their heroic efforts to deploy emergency measures and keep the jail operational,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat in a statement. “We are operating under incredibly difficult circumstances right now which are creating uncomfortable conditions for the inmates and staff, but our team has mounted an incredible response to keep everyone safe. Hot meals were served last night and it’s our hope that DREAM and Georgia Power will be able to safely restore full power, including air conditioning, soon. We will provide additional updates as the situation warrants.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.