First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Sunday will start nice and comfortable with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

This afternoon, clouds will gradually decrease making way to mostly sunny skies for a majority of the day with highs near 90.

A few extra clouds could pass on by through the afternoon, but expect much more blue sky this afternoon compared to yesterday.

A few isolated storms are possible East of Atlanta from Clarke to Putnam counties. Any storms that fire up this afternoon could be strong with heavy rain, gusty wind, and lightning.

The work week will start pleasant with slightly lower humidity and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow will be completely dry and warm with temperatures in the low 90s.

The work week looks warm with temperatures back into the mid to possibly upper 90s by mid week.

A few isolated storms will be possible starting Wednesday through the weekend, but the heat will no doubt take center stage this week.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s near 90 today. (Atlanta News First)

Isolated storms possible East of Atlanta this afternoon and evening (Atlanta News First)

Dry and low 90s today. Mid 90s with isolated storms possible come Wednesday. (Atlanta News First)

