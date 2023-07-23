3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm Sunday

Isolated storms possible East of the city this afternoon
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Sunday will start nice and comfortable with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

This afternoon, clouds will gradually decrease making way to mostly sunny skies for a majority of the day with highs near 90.

A few extra clouds could pass on by through the afternoon, but expect much more blue sky this afternoon compared to yesterday.

A few isolated storms are possible East of Atlanta from Clarke to Putnam counties. Any storms that fire up this afternoon could be strong with heavy rain, gusty wind, and lightning.

The work week will start pleasant with slightly lower humidity and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow will be completely dry and warm with temperatures in the low 90s.

The work week looks warm with temperatures back into the mid to possibly upper 90s by mid week.

A few isolated storms will be possible starting Wednesday through the weekend, but the heat will no doubt take center stage this week.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s near 90 today.
Highs will climb into the upper 80s near 90 today.(Atlanta News First)
Isolated storms possible East of Atlanta this afternoon and evening
Isolated storms possible East of Atlanta this afternoon and evening(Atlanta News First)
Dry and low 90s today. Mid 90s with isolated storms possible come Wednesday.
Dry and low 90s today. Mid 90s with isolated storms possible come Wednesday.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
Valerie Daniel Walker Jones’ home in historic Collier Heights needs about $25,000 in electrical...
MARTA bus driver who fell asleep and hit utility pole fired by agency
The owner of the BP on Flat Shoals Road was identified as Rahil Surani, 24. The DeKalb County...
‘It’s sad someone would take his life like that’: DeKalb County gas station owner gunned down in armed robbery, police say
Police said that at least two guns were stolen from the cars.
Thieves break into 100+ cars in Inman Park, including police car, police say
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Man killed in Fulton County shooting, investigation underway

Latest News

There are a couple spotty showers roaming the area just after 9 p.m.
VIDEO FORECAST | Warmer, drier weather is in the forecast!
There are a couple spotty showers roaming the area just after 9 p.m.
First Alert Forecast | Spotty rain Sunday, ahead of hotter weather next workweek!
Drier, and eventually hotter, weather is in the forecast.
APP VIDEO FORECAST | Forecast continues to trend drier across north Georgia!
Severe T-Storm Watch
FIRST ALERT | Heavy evening rain and storms gives way to a quieter weekend!