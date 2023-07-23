3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia Aquarium takes in endangered guitarfish

There are fewer than 20 of these guitarfish living in aquatic facilities in the U.S.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Critically endangered sea creatures are finding a new home to thrive right here in Atlanta.

The Georgia Aquarium just took in three young Bowmouth Guitarfish.

The pups, also known as “shark rays,” were born in Taiwan last summer.

There are fewer than 20 of these guitarfish living in aquatic facilities in the U.S.

They’re being cared for behind the scenes right now but you’ll eventually be able to visit them in the aquarium’s Ocean Voyager habitat.

