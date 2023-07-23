Gwinnett Police asking for public’s help in search for missing 84-year-old man

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing person that has an extensive medical history and is believed to be in need of medical care.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says 84-year-old Donald Hively was last seen Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Village Park Assisted Living, located at 5701 Spalding Drive in unincorporated Peachtree Corners. He was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue plaid shirt and blue jean pants.

Police say Hively either doesn’t have his cell phone or it has been switched off.

Police have conducted an extensive search with K9s, and the Police Aviation Unit helped out with a search from the air, but Hively was not located.

Gwinnett Police are asking if anyone sees Mr. Hively to please call 911.

