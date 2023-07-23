3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gwinnett Police asking for public’s help in search for missing 84-year-old man

Donald Hively
Donald Hively(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing person that has an extensive medical history and is believed to be in need of medical care.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says 84-year-old Donald Hively was last seen Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Village Park Assisted Living, located at 5701 Spalding Drive in unincorporated Peachtree Corners. He was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue plaid shirt and blue jean pants.

Police say Hively either doesn’t have his cell phone or it has been switched off.

Police have conducted an extensive search with K9s, and the Police Aviation Unit helped out with a search from the air, but Hively was not located.

Gwinnett Police are asking if anyone sees Mr. Hively to please call 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
Valerie Daniel Walker Jones’ home in historic Collier Heights needs about $25,000 in electrical...
MARTA bus driver who fell asleep and hit utility pole fired by agency
The owner of the BP on Flat Shoals Road was identified as Rahil Surani, 24. The DeKalb County...
‘It’s sad someone would take his life like that’: DeKalb County gas station owner gunned down in armed robbery, police say
Police said that at least two guns were stolen from the cars.
Thieves break into 100+ cars in Inman Park, including police car, police say
Storm aftermath in Cherokee County
GALLERY: North Georgia communities seeing significant damage after storms

Latest News

A crash has been cleared at I-85 North and North Druid Hills Road.
I-85 North back open at North Druid Hills Road after crash
Person of interest
South Atlanta business owner forced to close after repeated break-ins
Police said that at least two guns were stolen from the cars.
Thieves break into 100+ cars in Inman Park, including police car, police say
Repeat thief forces local business to close