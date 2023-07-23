3-Degree Guarantee
Man accidentally shoots self at gun range in Sandy Springs

The manager says a man was putting his weapon away when it went off.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Advice tonight for anyone planning to visit a gun range in the near future.

Protect yourself at all times.

A man is nursing a hip injury after an accidental shooting.

It happened in Sandy Springs.

The manager says a man was putting his weapon away when it went off.

The injured man is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

