Man accidentally shoots self at gun range in Sandy Springs
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Advice tonight for anyone planning to visit a gun range in the near future.
Protect yourself at all times.
A man is nursing a hip injury after an accidental shooting.
It happened in Sandy Springs.
The manager says a man was putting his weapon away when it went off.
The injured man is expected to be OK.
