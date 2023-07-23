3-Degree Guarantee
Man shot dead on Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta, police say

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young man is dead after a shooting overnight in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says Sunday around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 1600 block of Hollywood Road NW. Upon arrival, they located a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation continues.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

