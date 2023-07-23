3-Degree Guarantee
Parts of Northside Drive closed Monday due to work on water main

Road work generic
Road work generic(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parts of Northside Drive will be closed July 24 as the Department of Watershed Management works on a water main.

Northside Drive will be closed at the intersection of Riverview Road and Old Powers Ferry Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The department said they will work to tie down an eight-inch water main.

The department said package deliveries, trash pickup and emergency services will still be available in the area.

