South Atlanta business owner forced to close after repeated break-ins

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are searching for a man who has repeatedly robbed a south Atlanta business.

Authorities say Reggie’s Food Mart on Dill Avenue was hit three times in one week in early July.

The business owner is frustrated and fed up and has taken on the help of attorney Musa Ghanayem.

“There was a lot of damage. I mean the roof was damaged, the register was damaged and the back door,” said Ghanayem.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows the suspect breaking in from the roof.

The video shows the man dressed in all black with a white covering over his face stuffing merchandise into a duffle bag.

Footage shows what police believe is the same man falling through the ceiling and stealing several other items just days later.

Police say the suspect got away with at least $1,500 worth of cigarettes and other items.

Ghanayem says that’s the least of his client’s worries, “I know that the damage to the store is way, way worse than anything that he could have taken and it’s really the lack of respect for humanity and your neighbors.”

He says the repeated break-ins have forced the owner to temporarily close the business, “That’s always been who Reggie is. He’s going to continue to keep that store open as soon they can get it fixed up and he is going to reinvest in the store and the community.”

Ghanayem says the needed repairs could take months.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477. You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

