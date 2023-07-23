SWAT situation underway on S. Olympian Way in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT situation is underway at a home in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers are investigating a dispute involving a weapon and shots fired on the 1700 block of S. Olympian Way SW.

An adult and two children walked out of the residence without incident. Police say they believe the suspect is still inside the residence.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.