3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

18-year-old shot dead in apartment complex parking lot, Gwinnett police say

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in front of an apartment complex off Graves Road in Norcross.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting Sunday night outside of a Gwinnett County apartment complex.

Police say they responded to a person shot call around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot of the Elliot Norcross apartments at 1355 Graves Road in Norcross.

No arrests have been made and the motive is unclear at this time.

This continues to be an active investigation.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person of interest
South Atlanta business owner forced to close after repeated break-ins
Sandy Springs gun range
Man accidentally shoots self at gun range in Sandy Springs
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Olympian Way
Suspect in Atlanta SWAT situation taken into custody ‘without incident,’ police say

Latest News

18-year-old shot dead in apartment complex parking lot, Gwinnett police say
The entrance to the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street in northwest Atlanta.
Emergency measures in place at Fulton County Jail after storm causes power outage
Olympian Way
Suspect in Atlanta SWAT situation taken into custody ‘without incident,’ police say
Emergency measures in place at Fulton County Jail after storm causes power outage