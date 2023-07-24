18-year-old shot dead in apartment complex parking lot, Gwinnett police say

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting Sunday night outside of a Gwinnett County apartment complex.

Police say they responded to a person shot call around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot of the Elliot Norcross apartments at 1355 Graves Road in Norcross.

No arrests have been made and the motive is unclear at this time.

This continues to be an active investigation.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left an 18 year old Hispanic male deceased in front of an apartment complex off Graves Road.



Please call @StopCrimeATL at 404.577.8477 with tips.



Details: https://t.co/6kWNhK4uFk pic.twitter.com/SbUr6qviaS — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.