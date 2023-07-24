18-year-old shot dead in apartment complex parking lot, Gwinnett police say
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting Sunday night outside of a Gwinnett County apartment complex.
Police say they responded to a person shot call around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot of the Elliot Norcross apartments at 1355 Graves Road in Norcross.
No arrests have been made and the motive is unclear at this time.
This continues to be an active investigation.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
