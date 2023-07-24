3-Degree Guarantee
Are you experiencing housing or employment discrimination? Here’s the agency that will help.

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’ve experienced discrimination in housing or employment, but don’t know where to file a complaint - the Georgia Commission on Equal Opportunity is a state agency that can help! On this episode of Atlanta Plugged In, the Executive Director of GCEO, Allona Lane Cross, shares the agency’s mission and some of its key initiatives.

This segment is sponsored by the Georgia Commission on Equal Opportunity. For more information, click here.

