Atlanta rapper Domani Harris talks tour, new projects

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Innovative young Atlanta hip-hop artist Domani Harris stopped by Atlanta News First on Monday morning to talk about his tour, new music and other projects that he’s working on.

Since he released his debut album titled, “Skydive” in 2019, Domani said he’s been focused on evolving as an artist, as a man, and as a creative. Domani said he looks forward to giving his fans a special performance that they can remember for a long time.

In April, he released “I Did It” which went viral with millions of views in a span of days.

Earlier this year, Domani sat down with Atlanta News First for an exclusive interview about his new music, projects, and his love for skydiving. He released another great song titled, “Hi-Ya” with rap producer Wheezy Outta Here.

In June, Domani joined Atlanta rap legend Young Dro at the world-renown Trap Music Museum for a panel discussion about mental health awareness and youth gun violence prevention.

“I’ve learned about myself a lot more. I’ve learned how to be more vulnerable and open up more. I’ve always been a student of the game. I feel that I try something new, do something new, and learn something new with every project. “The song “Man,” that energy and another perspective that people don’t understand, those releases are where I’m at right now.”

One thing that Domani said he’s focused on is being more insightful and purposeful with his music. He spoke about his song “Henny and Crystals” and how it remains a cool song to vibe to.

“Henny’s and Crystals was about me speaking about a young lady who knows herself, is smart, and still likes to have fun. It still embodies that. I feel that song is one of the ones that will live forever, along with “I’m Not Ready” from “Time Will Tell.”

In 2018, Domani was featured on the hit song titled, “Family Connect” with his father T.I. Domani’s older brother Messiah Harris produced the song.

In November of 2022, Domani and his father T.I. performed at halftime of an Atlanta Hawks game.

