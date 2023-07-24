3-Degree Guarantee
Cherokee County man charged in wife’s murder, sheriff says

Charles “Terry” Collins, 70, was charged with felony and malice murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery in connection to the death of Deborah Collins, 63, the sheriff’s office said.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of his wife, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles “Terry” Collins, 70, was charged with felony and malice murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery in connection to the death of Deborah Collins, 63, the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, around 2:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office and Holly Springs police responded to a home on Raven Drive about a shooting.

The sheriff’s office said a man with a gun confronted law enforcement at the front door.

“After officers made repeated demands for the suspect to drop his firearm, he retreated into the home and eventually walked out the back door of the home where he was arrested and taken into custody without incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

They added that the victim was found deceased inside the home.

Charles was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center. He is being held without bond, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

