Clarkston City Council holding work session amid public pressure to oust city manager

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First/Decaturish) - The stage has been set for an explosive Clarkston City Council work session on July 25.

City Manager Shawanna Qawiy, already under scrutiny for her handling of the city’s police department, was the subject of a recent email to the city council from the city’s finance director, who warned the council about payment requests from Qawiy.

Councilmembers are publicly sparring over what to do about the city manager, with one councilmember going so far as to name the four other council members who she says are supporting Qawiy. Residents are seeing red and planning on wearing red — and orange — to the upcoming city council meeting to show the council their displeasure with the current state of city hall.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at city hall, located at 3921 Church Street.

The latest revelations about Qawiy, who is already accused of creating a toxic work environment, come from the person who oversees Clarkston’s finances.

Clarkston’s finance director on Friday warned the city council about three different payment requests from Qawiy.

“Given recent scrutiny and questions about contracts and purchasing issues and all of the miscommunication and obvious lack of communication going in this city, I feel the need to bring these items to the attention of the full council immediately,” Finance Director Dan Defnall wrote in an email sent at 4:26 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

Defnall attached the following documents to his email: a quote for security cameras at city hall and two documents pertaining to Vice Mayor Debra Johnson.

One document is a request to reimburse Johnson’s spouse for attending the Georgia Municipal Association Convention and another document is an invoice that was billed to Johnson instead of Qawiy or the city of Clarkston. Defnall’s email cited a section of the city code that says, “Neither the mayor nor any member of the city council shall personally order any goods or services for the city. All purchases shall be made by the city manager, with approval by the city council as a body where appropriate.”

“The attached documents have been given to me by the city manager with intentions for payments being issued,” Defnall said.

To see the email, click here.

