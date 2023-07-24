Cobb County woman says she was hit by car while searching for dog

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County woman said she was hit by a car while searching for her missing dog.

Kelle Straw said she took her dogs to the Home Depot near Wade Green Road and Shiloh Road in Kennesaw on Saturday when one of her dogs got startled and ran off.

Straw told Atlanta News First other customers tried chasing after ‘Itty-Bitty’, but the eight-pound Italian Greyhound kept running.

“My biggest fear emotionally much less physically is to get my dog back,” she said. “People heard the slamming of breaks, the horns, a gentleman later said he followed her and she went over Wade Green Road.”

Straw said she went searching for Itty-Bitty and while going to grab a flashlight from her car, claims she was hit by a vehicle that allegedly kept driving.

“I was crossing the road, somebody called my name and I turned my head back for half a second, and next thing I know, I’m flying in the air,” she claims.

Straw said she is in pain, but recovering.

According to Straw, she called the police regarding the hit-and-run.

Kennesaw Police have not responded to requests for information by Atlanta News First.

Right now, Straw’s main concern is finding Itty-Bitty.

“I just have to keep the hope that I can find this dog, she is very dear to me,” she said.

Straw is urging people not to chase Itty-Bitty if they see her, instead report sightings by calling or texting 470-453-9844.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.