3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cobb County woman says she was hit by car while searching for dog

A Cobb County woman says she was hit by a car while searching for her missing dog.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County woman said she was hit by a car while searching for her missing dog.

Kelle Straw said she took her dogs to the Home Depot near Wade Green Road and Shiloh Road in Kennesaw on Saturday when one of her dogs got startled and ran off.

Straw told Atlanta News First other customers tried chasing after ‘Itty-Bitty’, but the eight-pound Italian Greyhound kept running.

“My biggest fear emotionally much less physically is to get my dog back,” she said. “People heard the slamming of breaks, the horns, a gentleman later said he followed her and she went over Wade Green Road.”

Straw said she went searching for Itty-Bitty and while going to grab a flashlight from her car, claims she was hit by a vehicle that allegedly kept driving.

“I was crossing the road, somebody called my name and I turned my head back for half a second, and next thing I know, I’m flying in the air,” she claims.

Straw said she is in pain, but recovering.

According to Straw, she called the police regarding the hit-and-run.

Kennesaw Police have not responded to requests for information by Atlanta News First.

Right now, Straw’s main concern is finding Itty-Bitty.

“I just have to keep the hope that I can find this dog, she is very dear to me,” she said.

Straw is urging people not to chase Itty-Bitty if they see her, instead report sightings by calling or texting 470-453-9844.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person of interest
South Atlanta business owner forced to close after repeated break-ins
Sandy Springs gun range
Man accidentally shoots self at gun range in Sandy Springs
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Valerie Daniel Walker Jones’ home in historic Collier Heights needs about $25,000 in electrical...
MARTA bus driver who fell asleep and hit utility pole fired by agency

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Cobb County woman says she was hit by car while searching for dog
Photo of person wanted in connection to multiple break-ins
Thieves break into 100+ cars in Inman Park, including police car, police say