Deputy injured during motorcycle chase in Bibb County, police say

Aftermath of a Bibb County crash
Aftermath of a Bibb County crash(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Bibb County deputy was injured in a motorcycle crash last week, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was reportedly injured after a motorcycle struck their vehicle head-on.

A 22-year-old motorcyclist led Bibb County deputies on a chase down Williamson Road after driving recklessly and hitting another deputy’s vehicle.

The cyclist turned onto Rice Mill Road, drove on the wrong side of a blind curve, and hit the H.E.A.T. Unit head-on, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy helped render aid to the cyclist until EMS arrived.

