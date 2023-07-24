‘Devastating’ eviction court backlogs impact metro landlords, renters

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The pandemic-mandated eviction moratorium in Georgia ended in October 2021.

But almost two years later, metro Atlanta landlords are still dealing with a court system backlog, with some waiting more than a year before a judge hears their case.

Eviction court backlogs are also affecting renters and rental prices across metro Atlanta.

“There needs to be some accountability.”

“We’ve gotten no answers,” Clayton County landlord Laverne DeLoach said. “We’ve made phone calls to every person we can think of, every number we’ve been given, just dead ended.”

Deloach said her tenant stopped paying rent in October. She filed for an eviction in December, but six months later, she was still waiting for her day in court.

“Clayton County needs to reevaluate their systems or processes and they need to be restructured,” she said. “There needs to be some accountability.”

Clayton County Chief Magistrate Court Judge Keisha Wright Hill says a backlog exists due mostly to COVID but said the county has “hired more judges” and added more “eviction calendars” to eliminate the caseload. Read more of what Hill and other magistrate court judges had to say below.

“We’re borrowing money to pay for our mortgage. We’re in the red. We’re about to lose our house.”

Over in DeKalb County, landlord Vladimir Yampolsky also filed for an eviction in December. Seven months later, his tenant was still living in his home.

“It is devastating financially,” Yampolsky said. “It is very frustrating. And they’re sitting there not paying rent. They don’t have any incentive to move because they know it may go forever.”

Neither Yampolsky nor DeLoach are corporate landlords; Yampolsky is a retired music teacher and DeLoach is a former healthcare provider. Both invested in real estate to save for retirement. Now, both are worried about foreclosure.

“It’s creating an even greater affordable housing crisis.”

Atlanta News First Investigates found eviction court backlogs in Clayton, DeKalb, and Fulton counties, and delays are not ending in the courtroom. Once a ruling is issued, all evictions in Georgia must be supervised by a marshal or sheriff’s deputy, and some of those agencies are also playing catch-up. Currently, about 2,600 cases in the Fulton County Marshal’s Department are waiting to be completed.

“It took about 18 months,” Todd Ortscheid, CEO of Revolution Rental Management, said of a recent eviction process. “We waited a year to get to court and we waited six months after that for the sheriffs’ eviction.”

Ortscheid said he has never seen such a lengthy process during his time in the industry. “Atlanta has always been relatively smooth for these sorts of things,” he said. “Cases used to be processed in four to six weeks.”

Ortscheid is now encouraging investors to buy elsewhere.

“They’re looking for a place where their risk is low,” Ortscheid said. “If they’re looking at that, they’re going to say, ‘I have a much better opportunity in these outlying counties than I do in Fulton or DeKalb just because my risk is higher in those counties.’

“I’d recommend looking at Spalding, Coweta, Henry, Cherokee,” Ortscheid added. “There are opportunities still out there if you’re going to invest in new properties.”

The ripple effect has already begun. Ortscheid said most metro Atlanta landlords are either raising rent or security deposits to compensate for the additional risk.

“Ultimately who really suffers is the 99% of tenants who are good tenants,” Ortscheid said. “It’s creating an even greater affordable housing crisis.”

Two weeks after Atlanta News First Investigates got involved, DeLoach’s’ tenants moved out. As she was cleaning it up, she “noticed there’s bullet holes in the screened in porch, in the wood; there’s bullet cases on the floor.”

DeLoach is still out $17,000 in unpaid rent. She’s now getting out of the rental business altogether.

“We lost our money. We lost our investment,” DeLoach said. “We have no choice. At this point, we have to sell and cut our losses.”

Also after Atlanta News First Investigates got involved, a DeKalb County Magistrate Court judge ruled in Yampolsky’s favor. The DeKalb County Marshal’s Office came to the property and Yampolsky’s tenant was evicted. He said he’s out $26,000 dollars in unpaid rent. That does not include late fees, court fees or upcoming renovations.

Here’s how some metro Atlanta magistrate courts are responding to delays:

“The DeKalb County Magistrate Court is working diligently to address a backlog created by the pandemic and a 30% increase in case filings. The Court has more than doubled the calendars from eight calendars per week pre-pandemic to an average of eighteen calendars per week post-pandemic. The State & Magistrate Court Clerk’s Office Dispossessory Division has implemented new workflow processes to ensure effective workflow and recently opened an additional customer window to ensure patrons are assisted in a timely manner.” – DeKalb County Clerk of Court Kim Brock

“Due to COVID combined with the inheritance of a pre-COVID backlog from the prior administration, the Magistrate Court has been challenged with eliminating the eviction backlog. With the assistance of ARPA funds and the Clayton County Board of Commissioners, the Court has been able to hire more judges and increase the number of eviction calendars to three per week. As of June 7, 2023, approximately 99% of the eviction cases filed between 2019-2022 have been closed; 88% of the eviction cases filed in 2023 have been closed. Based on our current caseload, we project our COVID backlog will be completely eliminated in the next 30-60 days.” – Clayton County Chief Magistrate Judge Keisha Wright Hill

“Parties representing themselves in a landlord-tenant matter will generally have a hearing within 30 days of being served. Parties represented by attorneys will have a longer wait due to the availability of attorneys for calendars. To mitigate this wait time, we have added zoom mediation slots to allow attorney cases to appear outside of their scheduled trial date for a faster resolution. As of June 23, 2023, since January 1, 2019 over 307,000 cases have been filed in the Magistrate Court of Fulton County. Based on our Order of Business and the dedication of our judges and staff working the various case management queues, we have closed over 270,000 of those cases. Of those, approximately 171,010 were landlord-tenant case filings. And, of those, 14,643 remain open with only 6,952 awaiting a trial date. We recognize that this task seems daunting and since December 2022, we have requested additional judicial and staff resources to assist us in working through these cases.” – Fulton County Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk

