First Alert Forecast: Another pleasant and sunny day today

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s today
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Ella Dorsey
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We kick off the work week with another pleasant Summer day!

Very much like yesterday, we will start mild in the upper 60s to low 70s with highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon.

The humidity will be a touch lower today, so expect a pleasant Summer afternoon with lots of sunshine!

Through the week this week, temperatures will be on the climb.

Temperatures starting Wednesday will be in the mid 90s as a strong ridge of high pressure begins to take over the forecast.

Thursday and Friday highs will climb into the low 90s, as afternoon storm chances could keep our temperatures from soaring into the mid to upper 90s.

Expect isolated afternoon storms Thursday through Saturday, but most of us will simply experience the heat and humidity.

Sunday will be the hottest day with highs in the mid to possibly upper 90s.

Be sure to stay plenty hydrated this week!

