First Black female-owned tequila company celebrates on ‘National Tequila Day’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nayana Ferguson and her husband Don own the award-winning tequila company Anteel Tequila.

“In 2016, this idea actually started coming about. I took him on a surprise birthday trip to the Dominican. He didn’t know where we were going till the airport, but he upped my surprise by proposing,” said Nayana.

Little did they know, sipping Don Julio in the Caribbean would change their lives in more ways than one.

“We were talking about our future and what we were going to do and we ended up seeing hummingbirds flying around and that ended up being our logo, the Antillean Crested Hummingbird,” she said.

Today, Nayana is the first black female co-owner of a tequila company.

The lovebirds are also the first to create a “Coconut Lime Blanco,” their best-selling and most-awarded kind of tequila.

Their company has earned over 100 awards since 2019.

Success is something Nayana never thought possible some years ago when she was fighting for her life against two different types of cancer.

“Three years after I had pancreatic cancer, I was like I’m feeling okay. I’m doing alright. Then, four years later, I got another diagnosis,” Nayana said.

The pancreatic and breast cancer survivor has come a long way to see her dreams come true. Her health restrictions make their tequila even more unique because it has no added sweeteners or sugars.

Celebrating ‘National Tequila Day’ for these two is so much more than a tasty beverage.

It’s a day of possibilities and they want to share that message with you.

“Everyone has a legacy inside of them to leave to the people of the world. You don’t have to have everything perfect. You don’t have to have all the information, just go for it,” she said.

