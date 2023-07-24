3-Degree Guarantee
Flooding concerns on Atlanta’s radar following heavy rainfall

The heavy rain caused streets to flood, stormwater to spill into businesses and even spew into a parking garage.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Traffic flows freely through Midtown Atlanta on a hot, dry day, but street flooding could no doubt be a problem on Northside Drive on the next rainy day because of a clogged storm drain.

Andre Turner works for a nonprofit called Midtown Alliance. He and his team spent Monday assisting the city by removing storm debris and cleaning drains to prevent future flooding.

“They should have taken care of that a long time ago,” Turner said. “Basically, the drains are clogged up. A lot of dirt, mud, sticks, rocks, trash even. So basically, what we try to do is maintain that.”

On Friday, heavy rain caused streets to flood, stormwater to spill into businesses and even spew into a parking garage.

A spokesperson with Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management said the city’s aging stormwater infrastructure reached capacity and could not handle any more water. They also said these intense events are becoming more frequent because of climate change.

“The sidewalks can get flooded and covered with water and you can’t walk through. Cars can’t drive through. So, you just want to be careful out there,” Turner said.

