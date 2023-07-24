Fulton County residents invited to weigh in on proposed property tax increase

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County homeowners could see an increase in their property tax, according to a proposal by the county’s board of commissioners.

The board announced Monday it was looking to possibly increase the 2023 General Fund property tax, citing an increase in fair market value.

“When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment,” county officials said in a Monday release.

Fulton County’s Department of External Affairs said the increase is 12.80% over the rollback millage rate.

Three public hearings are scheduled for August to allow residents to share their thoughts on the proposed increase.

The meetings will be held on the following dates at Government Center Assembly Hall:

