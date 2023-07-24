3-Degree Guarantee
Hampton Police, FBI investigating racist flyers thrown across several neighborhoods

The City of Hampton and the FBI are investigating flyers promoting white supremacy that were thrown into several neighborhoods.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Hampton and the FBI are investigating flyers promoting white supremacy that were thrown into several neighborhoods.

“It was a bunch of propaganda, and it was disturbing. I looked around and I saw it was on every single driveway that was concerning,” said one neighbor who did want to be identified.

His surveillance camera caught one of the suspects Sunday morning.

The video shows a driver tossing baggies onto driveways in the Colonnade at Hampton Subdivision.

The city says there have been 277 cases reported across Henry County.

“I knew right away that this had to do with the tragedy last week and I knew they were trying to rile people up,” the neighbor said.

Authorities said the flyers have messages of racism and antisemitism.

RELATED: Antisemitic flyers found across metro Atlanta, police investigating

Similar flyers and packages have been found throughout metro Atlanta in 2023. Flyers were found in Athens, Sandy Springs, DunwoodyRoswell, and Atlanta. They were also found earlier in Marietta in June.

One mentions the mass shooting that left four people dead on July 15 in Henry County.

The flyer highlights that the victims were white, and the shooter was Black.

“I was telling my family makes us a little uncomfortable we’ve been here a while in this community, and we feel like it doesn’t represent this community,” said Kelob Branch.

The City of Hampton released the following statement:

Neighbors said surveillance video was able to capture the license plate of cars connected to the incident.

RELATED COVERAGE:

