Individual juror questioning begins in Young Thug’s trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Individual juror questioning enters its first full day Monday in the nationally watched organized crime trial of rapper Young Thug.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, who is overseeing the trial, wrapped up examining juror hardship requests on Thursday, and began questioning individual jurors later that day. On Friday, Glanville heard - and dismissed - bond requests for Young Thug (real name, Jeffery Williams) and another rapper on trial, Deamonte Kenrick, aka Yak Gotti.

Almost 1,000 potential jurors have been called since January, the summons call being part of the trial called voir dire, the process used by prosecutors and defenders to select a fair and impartial jury. During voir dire, the jury panel is questioned by both parties’ lawyers. The questions are intended to help the lawyers in the jury selection process. After voir dire, the jury is selected from the panel.

Hundreds have requested exemptions from service for a variety of reasons: child care and elderly patent care obligations, medical reasons, and professional hardship, among others. Among those remaining are more than than 700 prospective jurors, whose individual questioning resumes Monday at 11 am.

Williams is on trial in Fulton County in a massive RICO case involving himself and eight other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

The jury selection has already lasted longer than any other trial in Georgia history, and has been repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges, and disruptions. The trial itself could last for more than a year. Georgia’s longest jury selection and its longest trial both came in the Atlanta Public Schools teacher scandal of 2014-15.

The 31-year-old rapper is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime.

Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

In June, Young Thug released a new album called, “Business is Business” which features Drake, Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and more.

