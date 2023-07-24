3-Degree Guarantee
Inmate dies at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff says

Ricky Lavoghn McCullum, 58, died in the jail’s intake area on July 19 after being released from...
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An inmate has died at the DeKalb County Jail, according to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky Lavoghn McCullum, 58, died in the jail’s intake area on July 19 after being released from the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said he had been in the hospital for the previous nine days.

McCullum had been in custody since June 3 after being charged with criminal trespass and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

He had been accused of refusing to leave a closed shopping center in Chamblee, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said McCullum had received a $1,000 bond but refused to agree to the condition that he wouldn’t return to the shopping center.

A cause of death has not been released and his death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

