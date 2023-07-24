‘It is a beautiful experience’: Georgians with Parkinson’s find normalcy through pickleball

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The fellowship behind pickleball turns out to be healing.

Parkinson’s is a progressive disease. It tends to bleed into every area of your life — except the pickleball court.

“There are moments of normalcy out here, which is nice. It is a big relief. Sometimes it is a hard burden carrying this disease but you just keep fighting,” Rick Tuley, a pickleball player, said.

“The group is extremely athletic and most of the time you would never know we have Parkinson’s,” said Ellen Bookman with NO LIMITS Pickleball Challenge.

The pickleball team met at the Center for Movement Challenges in Sandy Springs, an organization helping people with diseases like Parkinson’s and MS with movement. There, some members of the team also box and do yoga.

“For two hours, we forget that we have Parkinson’s. There is no stigma, we don’t have to explain ourselves to anybody. It is a beautiful experience,” said Bookman.

The No Limits Pickleball Challenge tournament is coming up on Sept. 9. If you would like to be a part of it or help support it, there is a $50 tax-deductible entry fee.

