KSU students upset over ongoing racial slurs painted inside off campus apartment

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s not easy waking up to hate, but that’s what Kennesaw State students said is happening at their off-campus apartment complex, not affiliated with the school.

KSU students who live at the Indy Apartments located off Hidden Forest Court in Marietta sent us pictures from the 4th floor of the building showing the n-word spray painted in the hallway.

On Wednesday students said the apartment is not doing enough to keep this from happening.

“It’s pretty crazy actually to see something going up on the wall like that, you know you really want to be able to come home and have a safe place and not have to see things like that on the wall especially when it’s offensive to so many people,” KSU student and Indy Apartment resident, Chance Johnson said.

KSU students told Atlanta News First that someone spray painted the slur in the hallway Sunday night.

“It’s definitely probably the exact same person who did it last time if I had to guess,” KSU student and Indy Apartment resident, Tanner Lee said.

This is not the first time this has happened.

Eight months ago students told Atlanta News First the same slur was painted on the hallway of the third floor inside the same building.

PREVIOUS STORY: Racial slur painted inside off-campus apartment complex near KSU

Students we interviewed in October of last year said they asked management to install cameras in the hallway to hold those accountable.

“I just feel like a lot of these incidents could have been avoided with the use of cameras in the hallways. We do not have any cameras in our hallways,” KSU student and Indy Apartment resident A’Nia said last October.

Eight months later students said there are still no cameras in the hallways.

Students sent us pictures from inside showing cameras in the parking garage, and inside and outside the elevator.

We asked management if they installed more cameras since October and we are still waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, students are upset and want to see change.

“It’s pretty awful because you would expect that management would do a little better at making sure something like this doesn’t happen again, especially with the large black population that does go to the school,” KSU student and Indy Apartment resident, Chance Johnson said.

We are still waiting to hear back from the Cobb County Police Department and the Indy Apartment management team to see what they have done since the last time this happened and so far all they have told us is that they are looking into it.

