Man shot in stomach while walking out of convenience store in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say a man was shot in the stomach while leaving a convenience store in northwest Atlanta late Sunday night.

Investigators say the victim was rushed to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

Officers say the shooter ran down Joseph E. Boone Boulevard wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Detectives are at Grady interviewing the victim.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

