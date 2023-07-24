3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree City police looking for people of interest in robbery

Person of interest
Person of interest(Peachtree City Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Peachtree City police need the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a robbery early Monday morning.

A man allegedly entered the K-Mart at 1001 Crosstown Dr. just after 2 a.m. carrying an “AR-15 style rifle.”

He then pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash registers. The man got away with around $100. Police describe him as 5-feet-8-inches tall, “thin-built,” “light-skinned” and wearing all black.

Anyone with information should contact Peachtree City police at bmilstein@peachtree-city.org.

