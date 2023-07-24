3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

SWAT on scene of barricaded person inside Kennesaw home

A man is barricaded inside a Kennesaw home which prompted a SWAT situation Monday.
A man is barricaded inside a Kennesaw home which prompted a SWAT situation Monday.(WXIX)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is barricaded inside a Kennesaw home which prompted a SWAT situation Monday.

Kennesaw Police and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT are both on scene at a home off Kentemere Main in the Legacy Park neighborhood.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public or neighboring residences.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person of interest
South Atlanta business owner forced to close after repeated break-ins
Sandy Springs gun range
Man accidentally shoots self at gun range in Sandy Springs
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Valerie Daniel Walker Jones’ home in historic Collier Heights needs about $25,000 in electrical...
MARTA bus driver who fell asleep and hit utility pole fired by agency

Latest News

Years after Georgia's pandemic-mandated eviction moratorium ended, metro landlords are still...
‘Devastating’ eviction court backlogs impact metro landlords, renters
Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
Charles “Terry” Collins, 70, was charged with felony and malice murder, aggravated assault, and...
Cherokee County man charged in wife’s murder, sheriff says
Former President Donald Trump
Timeline of Donald Trump/Georgia investigation