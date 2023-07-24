3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Ticks are a growing problem. Here’s how to avoid them

FILE - Bad news: Ticks are becoming more plentiful.
FILE - Bad news: Ticks are becoming more plentiful.(Source: CNN/NIH/file)
By CNN Newsource staff.
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Outdoor activities are more common in summer, but so is tick exposure.

And there are more ticks than ever before.

That could be partially due to climate change, but experts said it has more to do with white-tailed deer becoming more common in densely populated areas.

Some species of tick carry diseases that can be debilitating or even life-threatening, including Lyme disease.

A tick bite can also cause you to be allergic to red meat.

Prevention is the best approach. Experts said when you are at risk of exposure in the great outdoors, cover your skin and tuck the bottoms of your pants into your socks.

You can also use certain insect repellants, including those that contain DEET.

If you get bitten, remove the tick by its head with tweezers and kill it with hand sanitizer or alcohol so you can have an expert identify the specific type.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person of interest
South Atlanta business owner forced to close after repeated break-ins
Sandy Springs gun range
Man accidentally shoots self at gun range in Sandy Springs
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Valerie Daniel Walker Jones’ home in historic Collier Heights needs about $25,000 in electrical...
MARTA bus driver who fell asleep and hit utility pole fired by agency

Latest News

The entrance to the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street in northwest Atlanta.
Workers complete AC repairs at Fulton County Jail
FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
First lawsuit filed on behalf of female Northwestern University athlete as hazing scandal widens
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP...
Jury in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial ends 1st day of deliberations in London