Timeline of Donald Trump/Georgia investigation

Here is a timeline of the Georgia investigation:

Nov. 3, 2020 - Election Day. Trump is facing a reelection challenge from former U.S. senator and Vice President Joe Biden.

Nov. 19, 2020 - The Associated Press declares Biden the winner of Georgia’s presidential election. Biden becomes the first Democrat to carry Georgia - or any other deep Southern state - in a presidential election since Bill Clinton in 1992.

January 1, 2021 – Fani Willis is sworn in as new Fulton County District Attorney. She defeated her former boss and six-term incumbent Paul Howard, making her Fulton’s first-ever female DA.

January 2, 2021 – President Trump and White House staff place a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to protest the outcome of the state’s election.

Trump suggested the state’s top elections official could help him “find 11,780 votes,” just enough to beat Biden.

January 20, 2021 - Biden is inaugurated, and Trump leaves the White House as the nation’s 45th president.

February 10, 2021 – Willis launches a criminal investigation into Trump’s alleged attempt to alter the outcome of Georgia’s presidential election. The investigation include: “potential violations of GA law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration.”

January 20, 2022 – A special purposes grand jury is requested in Fulton County.

January 24, 2022 – Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney is assigned to supervise the special grand jury.

May 2022 – A special grand jury is selected.

Summer and fall 2022 - More than 70 witnesses are called to testify before the special grand jury, including some of Georgia’s and the nation’s top political officials: Gov. Brian Kemp; Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr; Raffensperger; former lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan; former White House official Mark Meadows; former U.S. House speaker and Georgia congressman Newt Gingrich; and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina;) and former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani, who is now a Trump attorney.

Kemp, Raffensperger and others are in the midst of reelection battles.

June 21, 2022 - Raffensperger tells the Democrat-led congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that Trump’s claims of 2020 election fraud “were false.” Raffensperger tells the committee the Nov. 6, 2020, election went “remarkably smooth,” with average ballot-casting wait times between two to three minutes statewide. “I felt we had a successful election,” he said.

Dec. 22, 2022 - The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol releases its final report.

January 9, 2023 – The Fulton County special grand jury completes its work.

January 24, 2023 – Willis argues the grand jury’s report should be kept private until her office decides whether to pursue indictments. Atlanta News First joins other media in a lawsuit demanding its release.

February 13, 2023 – McBurney rules some parts of the report can be made public.

February 17, 2023 - A heavily redacted Fulton County special grand jury report is partially released, with the majority of the grand jury believing one or more of the witnesses perjured themselves. The report also said the special grand jury unanimously found no evidence of any widespread fraud in the election, and recommended Willis seek the “appropriate indictments” for the unnamed perjuries. Trump claims “total exoneration” on a social media post.

April 24, 2023 - Willis warns Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat of “charging decisions” coming this summer in connection with her investigation. In that same letter, she notifies Fulton County deputies she will announce charges from her investigation sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1.

May 2, 2023 - Willis says she is planning to make a “historical decision” this summer regarding her investigation.

May 18, 2023 - Willis sends a letter to the Fulton County Superior Court, in which the DA notified Judge Ural Glanville her office plans to work remotely during the first three weeks of August and asking no trials be scheduled during that time.

June 13, 2023 - Trump is federally indicted in Florida, and faces 37 counts of mishandling classified documents. He is the first ex-president in American history to be criminally indicted by a federal government he once oversaw.

June 22, 2023 - After a Florida judge sets August 14, 2023, as a preliminary start date for Trump’s classified documents trial, Willis says that timeframe will not impact her investigation.

June 28, 2023 - Raffensperger testifies before federal prosecutors in connection with Trump’s alleged attempts to interfere in the state’s 2020 presidential election. Raffensperger meets with investigators from the office of Jack Smith, the U.S. Justice Department’s special counsel who is heading up Trump’s federal indictment on the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Two days prior, Raffensperger urges lawmakers to increase the penalties for tampering or attempting to tamper with voting machines.

July 11, 2023 - Two grand juries are seated in Atlanta, one of which will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for Trump or his allies.

July 14-21, 2023 - Trump’s Atlanta-based attorneys continue making numerous efforts and requests to quash the special grand jury report and disqualify Willis from further investigation.

