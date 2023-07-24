3-Degree Guarantee
Trae Young marries fiancée Shelby Miller in Bahamas wedding

Trae Young married Shelby Miller in the Bahamas on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Trae Young married Shelby Miller in the Bahamas on Saturday, July 22, 2023.(@traeyoung on Instagram)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Trae Young is now a married man.

The Hawks star point guard married his fiancée Shelby Miller in the Bahamas over the weekend.

Young posted photos of his big day on his Instagram page with the caption, “What a surreal day, with an unbelievable bride.”

Young, 24, and Miller, 27, met at the University of Oklahoma in 2017. They’ve been engaged since December 2021 and had a son in June of last year.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

