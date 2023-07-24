3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Video shows shootout on Buford Highway that damaged several businesses

In surveillance video obtained by Atlanta News First, at least two people are seen firing their weapons after stopping their vehicles on the highway.
Gun shell casings and glass can be seen spread across a parking lot on Buford Highway
By Zac Summers and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating after several businesses were damaged during a shootout early Monday morning

The shooting happened near the 2800 block of Buford Highway around 5:45 a.m. In surveillance video, obtained by Atlanta News First, the sound of gunfire is heard before two vehicles stop on Buford Highway. At least two people are seen firing their weapons

Brookhaven police said, for reasons still unknown, two groups started shooting at each other. They fled the scene before officers arrived.

“They did locate numerous shell casings including rifle casings, and pistol casings in a nearby driveway as well as in the roadway of the northbound lanes of Buford highway,” said Sgt. Corey Van Alen.

Adriana Pastrana works the front desk at Gordon Family Dentistry. A bullet shattered one of their front windows. The same thing happened at the Waffle House next door, and at least three cars were damaged at a nearby repair shop.

“It’s just a big mess and a little scary,” Pastrana said. “I used to hear stories about things happening in the area but not in this matter here not right here.”

Pastrana and others who work in the area were just grateful no one was injured.

“I’m glad that everybody’s okay and that nothing happened here with our patients,” she said. “No one was here no one got hurt.”

All northbound lanes were briefly shut down as investigators combed through the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Brookhaven Police Department

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person of interest
South Atlanta business owner forced to close after repeated break-ins
Sandy Springs gun range
Man accidentally shoots self at gun range in Sandy Springs
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Valerie Daniel Walker Jones’ home in historic Collier Heights needs about $25,000 in electrical...
MARTA bus driver who fell asleep and hit utility pole fired by agency

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Missing Cobb County dog flyer
Cobb County woman says she was hit by car while searching for dog
Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Cobb County woman says she was hit by car while searching for dog
Photo of person wanted in connection to multiple break-ins
Thieves break into 100+ cars in Inman Park, including police car, police say