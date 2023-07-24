Video shows shootout on Buford Highway that damaged several businesses

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating after several businesses were damaged during a shootout early Monday morning

The shooting happened near the 2800 block of Buford Highway around 5:45 a.m. In surveillance video, obtained by Atlanta News First, the sound of gunfire is heard before two vehicles stop on Buford Highway. At least two people are seen firing their weapons

Brookhaven police said, for reasons still unknown, two groups started shooting at each other. They fled the scene before officers arrived.

“They did locate numerous shell casings including rifle casings, and pistol casings in a nearby driveway as well as in the roadway of the northbound lanes of Buford highway,” said Sgt. Corey Van Alen.

Adriana Pastrana works the front desk at Gordon Family Dentistry. A bullet shattered one of their front windows. The same thing happened at the Waffle House next door, and at least three cars were damaged at a nearby repair shop.

“It’s just a big mess and a little scary,” Pastrana said. “I used to hear stories about things happening in the area but not in this matter here not right here.”

Pastrana and others who work in the area were just grateful no one was injured.

“I’m glad that everybody’s okay and that nothing happened here with our patients,” she said. “No one was here no one got hurt.”

All northbound lanes were briefly shut down as investigators combed through the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Brookhaven Police Department

