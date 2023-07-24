3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Watch: Hapeville police officer surprises boy with PlayStation for hard work

A young Georgia boy received a special surprise from police officers in Hapeville.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAPEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young Georgia boy received a special surprise from police officers in Hapeville.

After responding to a call about neighbors wanting a young boy to be “removed,” an officer discovered the youngster was going around searching for homes to do yard work so he could save up for a PlayStation.

“The young man was polite, respectful, and truthful,” according to a Facebook post by the Hapeville Police Department. “Officer Colleran, a gamer himself, was impressed with the young man and thought he would help him reach his goal. Officer Colleran and some of his friends were able to not only get this young man the video game system but a gift card to pay for the membership so he could play immediately.”

When the officer walked up to his patrol vehicle and showed the boy his gift, he immediately hugged the officer.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person of interest
South Atlanta business owner forced to close after repeated break-ins
Sandy Springs gun range
Man accidentally shoots self at gun range in Sandy Springs
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Valerie Daniel Walker Jones’ home in historic Collier Heights needs about $25,000 in electrical...
MARTA bus driver who fell asleep and hit utility pole fired by agency

Latest News

Young boy receives special surprise from Hapeville police
Retired Georgia minister charged with murder in 1975 slaying of girl, 8, in Pennsylvania
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
The pickleball team met at the Center for Movement Challenges in Sandy Springs, an organization...
‘It is a beautiful experience’: Georgians with Parkinson’s find normalcy through pickleball