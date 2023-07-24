Woman helping those who often go unnoticed gets a big surprise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It is often said that you can never truly know what someone is going through unless you’ve been in their shoes.

Keema Carson knows because she’s been there. After a fire burned down her house, she found herself on the streets of New York; she was there for three years before a friend gave her a place to stay in Georgia.

“I know how it feels when other people forget about you,” said Keema.

Now, Keema gives back to those in need, to those often overlooked by others, to those with whom she’s been in a similar spot. Every Thursday, she finds herself cooking hot meals for hundreds of Atlanta’s un-housed in the kitchen of Tabernacle International Church.

The Atlanta News Surprise Squad wanted to meet Keema, to give back to someone who had given so much of themselves and their time to this community.

“I don’t do this for recognition; I do it cause it’s the right thing to do,” said Keema, tears in her eyes.

The ANF Surprise Squad and Beaver Toyota handed Keema a check for $3000 to help in her continued mission to serve Atlanta’s un-housed community.

“When you love on somebody, they come back to life, when the world forgets about them, they forget they are loved; love is a powerful weapon,” said Keema.

With that money, Keema plans to provide umbrellas to help shield Atlanta’s un-housed and their belongings from the rain. She also received a $500 gas card to help with her deliveries across the city.

Beaver Toyota of Cumming also provided Keema’s car with much-needed repairs, such as a new set of brakes, to ensure she can continue making deliveries to those in need.

“This is all new to me, the hugging and the love and stuff, this is all new; so, I’m learning to be a little bit more receptive to hugs,” said Keema.

