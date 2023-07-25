Education
10 young athletes go on shopping spree with Atlanta police officers, WNBA pioneer

APD officers, WNBA surprise kids with a shopping spree
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rushia Brown had a 10-year professional basketball career, which included time in the WNBA.

“Since retiring, I’ve seen the importance of seeing young girls strive to do what I’ve done,” she said.

She is using her influence to inspire other young players. She partnered with the Atlanta Police Department’s Police Athletic League to do just that on Tuesday.

The “Play Like A Girl” organization collaborated with the Atlanta Dream to host a basketball clinic, and also give the girls $150 each for a shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

“Most of them are athletes. They have participated in sports with us in the Police Athletic League on some level,” Rashard Sanders, an Atlanta police officer, said.

For Sanders, the opportunity to interact with kids on a positive level is something he values.

“It gives me the opportunity to police in a different way. Community policing, especially in this day, is very important,” he said.

The shopping spree comes just as school is about to start back up. The kids are picking up not only sports gear but classroom essentials too.

“I’m really looking for like clothes, and like water bottles and stuff,” Logan White, who participated in Tuesday’s event, said.

The campers later were surprised with free tickets to the Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury game. Brown said she hopes her story can inspire these girls and thousands more.

“I was part of the WNBA since its inception, so I actually could not look up to other women in the WNBA. I looked up to some guys in the NBA,” Brown said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

