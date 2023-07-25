Education
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

19 Ukrainian kids who lost fathers in war take part in Georgia summer camp

The kids were flown from Ukraine to the United States because of a group called Uniting for Ukrainian Kids and their partners.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seeing the war in Ukraine on TV is one thing but there are 19 kids in Georgia right now who know the struggle firsthand. They have all been dealt an incredible loss — losing their fathers to that war.

They’re getting a break right now with a special visit here in Georgia.

The kids were flown from Ukraine to the United States because of a group called Uniting for Ukrainian Kids and their partners.

“One thing we try to make them realize is that their dads are heroes,” said Roman Chukhvitsky with Uniting For Ukrainian Kids.

The group was created during the war to support children whose lives have been impacted by the war. They’re staying with host families for a couple of weeks while attending summer camp at YMCA Camp Eagle Point in Cumming.

“Anyone who comes to camp can just be whoever they are and they don’t have to worry about anything from the outside. To do that for these kids from Ukraine, it is our mission, it is our job and we are so happy to do it,” said Darren Dannelly with YMCA Metro Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Years after Georgia's pandemic-mandated eviction moratorium ended, metro landlords are still...
‘Devastating’ eviction court backlogs impact metro landlords, renters
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status

Latest News

Fulton County jail
Some heat concerns remain at Fulton County Jail even after air conditioning repairs made
DEA seeks to combat fentanyl through education during town hall meeting
Georgia Congressman sponsors resolution to target opioid spread
Some heat concerns remain at Fulton County Jail even after air conditioning repairs made
Crystal Denise Brown, 36, has been charged with 104 counts of theft by conversion, 104 counts...
Bibb County woman arrested on 200+ theft, forgery charges