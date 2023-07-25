Education
Acworth man sentenced to 25 years for shooting cousin, violating probation

(MGN graphic)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Acworth man was sentenced to 25 years in connection to the shooting of his cousin and for violating his probation, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady announced.

“This office will continue to be tough on crime,” said Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. “We are committed to doing all we can to keep our community safe.”

Authorities responded to Peach Stone Independent Senior Living Apartments after reports of a shooting on June 5, 2022. The victim, identified as Darrell Waller, was shot in both legs. According to police, Waller was a maintenance man for the apartment complex and was shot by 48-year-old Arthur Lee Mislap.

Investigators said Mislap and Waller were involved in an argument earlier that day and had left the apartment. He later returned, called Waller’s name, and shot him.

Witnesses told police they saw a man driving away in a white truck. Mislap was identified as the owner of the truck using FLOCK license plate readers. Mislap was arrested at his home by Cherokee County authorities.

Mislap pled guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He must serve the first 12 years in prison.

