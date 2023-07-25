Atlanta Braves celebrate week of Hank Aaron through community-building initiatives

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Braves are celebrating a week of Henry “Hank” Aaron by giving back to local baseball programs around metro Atlanta.

On Tuesday, the team, along with Truist, are expected to unveil a new batting cage at the Clark Atlanta University Lady Panthers Field. The state-of-the-art cage, which was built through the Homers for Hank initiative, will offer a training space for CAU’s baseball and softball teams.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

READ: Georgia lawmaker introduces bill to honor the life and legacy of Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron

On Wednesday, Braves players and Home Depot employees will travel to Booker T. Washington High School to launch a volunteer project. Volunteers will help restore the school’s baseball and softball fields, plant a garden and organize outdoor storage areas.

Wednesday’s event runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Braves will close out their week at a L.E.A.D Center For Youth Ambassador Signing Day and Luncheon on Thursday. The event, which features a ring ceremony in the Hank Aaron Terrace, focuses on empowering Black youth to overcome crime, poverty and racism.

READ: Braves’ new Saturday jersey pays tribute to Hank Aaron, Atlanta

For more on the Braves, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.