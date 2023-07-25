Education
City council takes steps to address rash of car break-ins at Atlanta apartments

An uptick in apartment car break-ins is prompting new legislation.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An uptick in apartment car break-ins is prompting new legislation.

Council Member Keisha Waites is introducing a bill that will hold complexes accountable.

It comes after more than 100 cars were broken into at the Mariposa Loft Apartments in the Inman Park neighborhood of Atlanta.

Tony Campbell, Owner of Clear View Auto Glass was one of several companies out repairing windows.

He says he’s serviced over a dozen cars at the location, “I see them heartbroken a lot by it and it’s not fair to them they’re living their lives at home in peace they’re getting their cars and belongs taken from them,” he said.

The new legislation will require apartments with at least 500 tenants to have commercial surveillance cameras and additional lighting.

Waites says apartments that have a history of break-ins will be required to hire private security.

She says cameras are a critical piece in solving these types of crimes, “The additional cameras simply are tool so we can go head feed into live footage and possible apprehend people as well son they commit these violent crimes.”

Police were able to release surveillance video of the Inman Park suspects.

The bill is still in the early stages.

Once drafted it will be voted on at the city’s next Public Safety Committee Meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Aug. 7.

