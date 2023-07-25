Atlanta radio personality hopes to make impact at annual back-to-school event

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Prominent Atlanta radio personality MiAsia Symone is set to host her annual back-to-school block party and giveaway with a special addition.

Symone’s passion for her community was influenced by her parents, who owned a Stone Mountain daycare from 1996-2009. She said her parents were always big on community and helping others and they instilled that in her at a young age.

This year, she will co-host her event with the help of Asia’s Closet Angels, a Georgia non-profit organization. The organization is run by Rhonda Hollaway and was named after her eight-year-old daughter, Asia. Symone said they’ve both been instrumental in this year’s event.

“Honestly, I’m nervous,” Symone said. “The first event is always the trial and error, but the second event is like you have to really capitalize off of it. Really make it better than the last. Continue to grow. We need more supplies and a lot more resources this go round. We’re piecing it together brick by brick. Last year, we gave out 300 backpacks with supplies, but this year we hope to give 500-600. We have a goal of registering 1,000-1500 kids.”

With the school year just around the corner, several back-to-school drives and events are scheduled across Georgia.

LIST: Metro Atlanta, north Georgia back-to-school start dates

The leading sponsors for the event are Stars & Strikes, Rap Snacks, Walmart, Jayy Da Barberr, according to Symone. There will also be performances by The Wicker Twinz, ATL Drum Academy, and Lani Love.

“We created the non-profit which helps provide guidance and resources for youth in the entertainment industry to help further them along in the journey,” said Hollaway.

“Children are expensive, whether you have one or many,” said Hollaway. “There are extra expenses that you have to take in place. When it comes to school, that’s a necessity, so as a parent, you want to be able to provide necessities and wants. Sometimes with these events, back-to-school fairs where you’re getting backpacks, school supplies, and free things you need for your child to go back to school, it helps the parents to be able to provide other things for their children. It helps them take the pressure off of stress. Having these types of events is great for parents. For this event, we’re trying to provide as much as we can so the parents will have the ease of taking kids back to school.”

Symone knows that backpacks and other important school supplies have been hard to find for many families.

The amount of pre-registration tickets had to be increased as the excitement from the event continues to grow.

Symone said there will be games, an outdoor concert, free health screenings and immunizations, a voter registration table, free haircuts, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

Asia is an author, dancer, singer, CEO of a clothing boutique and is pursuing singing, piano, and guitar. She said she is excited about giving back to other kids, especially at such a young age.

“I always feel like we’ve got to give back,” said Rhonda. “Sometimes parents are afraid or ashamed to ask for help. Sometimes things aren’t going well and you do need help. This is an event for you to come out and enjoy. The more support, the better the event.”

“This is so important to me because my parents owned a daycare center and I grew up around children. It’s important to me because I have a gentle, kind heart for my peers and for the people I love,” said Symone. “I want other people to experience that too and not just see the girl on Instagram taking pictures or interviewing people. I want people to see me as a human being, someone who is caring, someone who has a big heart. I want people to feel that I am relatable and to know that I really do care.”

Symone also adds they’re still looking for donations of supplies, backpacks, and more for students. All inquiries can be sent to backpackblockparty.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.