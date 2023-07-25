Bibb County woman arrested on 200+ theft, forgery charges

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has been arrested on more than 200 counts of theft and forgery.

Crystal Denise Brown, 36, has been charged with 104 counts of theft by conversion, 104 counts of third degree forgery and 12 counts of computer forgery. The sheriff’s office said the charges stem from mishandling rent payments from tenants at the McAfee Towers apartments from October to June 2022. The sheriff’s office said Brown was employed there.

Brown was arrested on July 25. She is being held without bond. Police said the case is still under investigation.

