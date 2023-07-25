Education
Bibb County woman arrested on 200+ theft, forgery charges

She is accused of “mishandling” rent payments from tenants at the McAfee Towers apartments.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has been arrested on more than 200 counts of theft and forgery.

Crystal Denise Brown, 36, has been charged with 104 counts of theft by conversion, 104 counts of third degree forgery and 12 counts of computer forgery. The sheriff’s office said the charges stem from mishandling rent payments from tenants at the McAfee Towers apartments from October to June 2022. The sheriff’s office said Brown was employed there.

BCSO Deputy Makes Arrest in Connection with Hundreds of Counts of Conversion Thefts and Forgery in Investigation A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputy makes an arrest in connection with an investigation of multiple incidents of Theft by Conversion, Third Degree Forgery and Computer Forgery. On July 25, 2023, at 1:30pm., thirty-six-year-old Crystal Denise Brown of Macon was transported from Investigations Headquarters to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. Crystal Brown was arrested for one hundred and four counts of Theft by Conversion, one hundred and four counts of Forgery in the Third Degree, and twelve counts of Computer Forgery. The charges placed on Crystal Denise Brown stemmed from an investigation from October 2020 to June 2022. Brown was accused of mishandling several multiple money order payments for rent from tenants, during her tenure of employment at McAfee Towers located at 1212 Gray Highway. Crystal Denise Brown is in custody at this time and is being held without bond. The circumstances surrounding this case are still under investigation.

Posted by Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Brown was arrested on July 25. She is being held without bond. Police said the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

