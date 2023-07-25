Clarkston residents to wear red during Tuesday meeting as city struggles

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in the small Dekalb County city of Clarkston are increasingly frustrated with their city government.

“The city is currently flailing trying to find a way to fix things now. And it’s just not working,” said Brian Medford, who’s lived in Clarkston for 17 years.

Medford is among those who plan to wear red at a Tuesday meeting at City Hall.

He said the goal is to signal to city officials that residents seek stabilization after ongoing issues surrounding the police department, transparency, and communication between city leaders and to the community.

“I think things are not going well in Clarkston. I think we have issues, and I think we have a city council and a mayor that are currently dodging those issues in their own best interest,” said Medford.

The only official item on the agenda for Tuesday’s work session is “to discuss increasing police force compensation.”

Earlier this month, Clarkston held a job fair to help recruit police officers.

The police department is expected to drop to just eight officers by the end of July, according to an interview with Clarkston Police Chief Christine Hudson from earlier this month.

The city recently raised the starting salary to just over $52,000 a year.

On Friday, as first reported by our partner Decaturish.com, the Finance Director emailed the Mayor and City Council alerting them of potential financial mismanagement by City Manager, Shawanna Qawiy.

In the email, Finance Director Dan Defnall wrote:

“The City staff need some immediate relief from all of the unnecessary stressful work environment that has existed for months now and continues to escalate daily,” said Defnall.

The work session is set to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Clarkston City Hall, 3921 Church Street.

