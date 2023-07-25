3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Clarkston residents to wear red during Tuesday meeting as city struggles

The only official item on the agenda for Tuesday’s work session is “to discuss increasing police force compensation.”
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in the small Dekalb County city of Clarkston are increasingly frustrated with their city government.

“The city is currently flailing trying to find a way to fix things now. And it’s just not working,” said Brian Medford, who’s lived in Clarkston for 17 years.

Medford is among those who plan to wear red at a Tuesday meeting at City Hall.

He said the goal is to signal to city officials that residents seek stabilization after ongoing issues surrounding the police department, transparency, and communication between city leaders and to the community.

“I think things are not going well in Clarkston. I think we have issues, and I think we have a city council and a mayor that are currently dodging those issues in their own best interest,” said Medford.

The only official item on the agenda for Tuesday’s work session is “to discuss increasing police force compensation.”

Earlier this month, Clarkston held a job fair to help recruit police officers.

The police department is expected to drop to just eight officers by the end of July, according to an interview with Clarkston Police Chief Christine Hudson from earlier this month.

The city recently raised the starting salary to just over $52,000 a year.

On Friday, as first reported by our partner Decaturish.com, the Finance Director emailed the Mayor and City Council alerting them of potential financial mismanagement by City Manager, Shawanna Qawiy.

In the email, Finance Director Dan Defnall wrote:

“The City staff need some immediate relief from all of the unnecessary stressful work environment that has existed for months now and continues to escalate daily,” said Defnall.

The work session is set to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Clarkston City Hall, 3921 Church Street.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Years after Georgia's pandemic-mandated eviction moratorium ended, metro landlords are still...
‘Devastating’ eviction court backlogs impact metro landlords, renters
Gun shell casings and glass can be seen spread across a parking lot on Buford Highway
Video shows shootout on Buford Highway that damaged several businesses

Latest News

Photo of MiAsia Symone and Asia's Closet Angels Back 2 School Block Party flyer
Atlanta radio personality hopes to make impact at annual back-to-school event
David Zandstra, 83, is charged with criminal homicide, murder, kidnapping of a minor and a...
Retired Georgia minister charged with murder in 1975 slaying of girl, 8, in Pennsylvania
Detectives are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in front of an apartment...
18-year-old identified in deadly Gwinnett County shooting
Retired Georgia minister charged with murder in 1975 slaying of girl, 8, in Pennsylvania