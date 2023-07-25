Driverless shuttle launches in Cobb County’s Cumberland area

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driverless shuttle is now transporting people around the Cumberland area for free.

The Cumberland Hopper launched on Tuesday for anyone to use. It currently has two routes — one that crosses the I-285 Transit & Pedestrian Bridge and one that loops around Galleria Office Park.

“The Cumberland area has really transformed into a bustling area and entertainment destination,” Kim Menefee, executive director of the Cumberland Community Improvement District, said. “We have The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, we have a successful mall with Cumberland Mall, and this project will connect us here to the Cobb Galleria Centre, as well as the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.”

The Cumberland Hopper is part of a larger project by the Cumberland Community Improvement District called the Cumberland Sweep. When completed, the sweep will be a three-mile corridor with walking lanes, biking lanes and the shuttle route, Menefee said.

The shuttle itself is made by Beep, a company that specializes in autonomous mobility. The shuttle has sensors to detect pedestrians, cyclists and any other obstacles.

Joe Moye, the CEO of Beep, said that the virtual rail is programmed to follow a specific route.

“These vehicles are incredibly safe,” Moye said. “They operate three times faster than a human would identify something and take an action with the vehicle.”

The shuttle is also electric. Every full shuttle ride takes away the equivalent of six and a half car rides, Moye said.

For now, there’s one Cumberland Hopper. But eventually, the goal is to have eight.

“This project will be very important to connect our district and provide transportation options for the future,” Menefee said.

