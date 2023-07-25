3-Degree Guarantee
Federal grant to help finish BeltLine project, connect to MARTA station

This will be the first time the Atlanta BeltLine trail will connect to a MARTA transit station
Neighborhoods in north Atlanta will soon be connected better thanks to a critical new cash flow for the BeltLine.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Neighborhoods in north Atlanta will soon be connected better thanks to a critical new cash flow for the BeltLine.

“Because of this historic gift, 80% of the Atlanta BeltLine will be completed within the next two years or under construction,” said Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of Atlanta BeltLine.

Georgia’s leaders in Washington helped secure $25 million in federal grant money to help finish the Atlanta Beltline.

It’s the largest federal grant in BeltLine history and it’s about to make Atlanta more connected.

“The BeltLine is a quality-of-life enhancer for families across the metro region,” said Senator Jon Ossoff.

The funds will be used to construct a 2.2-mile network of multi-use trails in northeast Atlanta, specifically between the Lindbergh MARTA station and the Armour Yards area.

This will be the first time the Atlanta BeltLine trail will connect to a MARTA transit station.

New access points that leaders like senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and Congresswoman Nikema Williams hope lead to new jobs, housing, and hubs of activity.

“This continued Beltline expansion will connect people to essential transportation and the best that our region has to offer in housing jobs and entertainment,” said Congresswoman Nikema Williams.

“Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law we are delivering a major investment in accelerating its completion,” said Sen. Ossof.

Trail design is underway.

Construction on this section of the Northeast trail is expected to begin in early 2025.

