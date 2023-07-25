3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast | Hot and mainly dry end to July

An isolated storm cannot be ruled out, but most of the time it will be dry and hot this week
By Fred Campagna
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The last week of July will be a hot one in north Georgia. The high temperature in Atlanta will likely reach the mid 90s each day through the end of the month, and the low temperature will be quite warm - in the low to mid 70s. The risk of rain is low, with only isolated afternoon to early-evening showers and thunderstorms possible. There’s a better chance that most places will stay dry each day through the end of the workweek.

Humidity will not be unbearable, but it should gradually increase as the week progresses. The feels like conditions will be in the mid 90s through midweek and may top 100° late in the workweek through the weekend. The early outlook for next week is for more hot weather with highs in the mid 90s possible through at least the middle of next week.

There are no named storms in the Atlantic Basin right now. The National Hurricane Center is watching a couple of disturbances in the Atlantic and Caribbean Sea, but neither has a high chance of developing into a tropical storm.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person of interest
South Atlanta business owner forced to close after repeated break-ins
A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
Sandy Springs gun range
Man accidentally shoots self at gun range in Sandy Springs
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Valerie Daniel Walker Jones’ home in historic Collier Heights needs about $25,000 in electrical...
MARTA bus driver who fell asleep and hit utility pole fired by agency

Latest News

Hot weather is here and here to stay.
VIDEO FORECAST | Hotter afternoons are in the workweek forecast!
First Alert Forecast: Hot and mostly dry week ahead
First Alert Forecast: Hot and mostly dry week ahead
Hot, Dry Weather This Week
First Alert Forecast: Lots of Sunshine This Week, String of Mid 90s
Increasingly hot weather is on the way...
First Alert Forecast | Afternoons trend hotter through the workweek!