First Alert Forecast | Hot and mainly dry end to July

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The last week of July will be a hot one in north Georgia. The high temperature in Atlanta will likely reach the mid 90s each day through the end of the month, and the low temperature will be quite warm - in the low to mid 70s. The risk of rain is low, with only isolated afternoon to early-evening showers and thunderstorms possible. There’s a better chance that most places will stay dry each day through the end of the workweek.

Humidity will not be unbearable, but it should gradually increase as the week progresses. The feels like conditions will be in the mid 90s through midweek and may top 100° late in the workweek through the weekend. The early outlook for next week is for more hot weather with highs in the mid 90s possible through at least the middle of next week.

There are no named storms in the Atlantic Basin right now. The National Hurricane Center is watching a couple of disturbances in the Atlantic and Caribbean Sea, but neither has a high chance of developing into a tropical storm.

