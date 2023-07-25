3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: A hot week ahead!

Low 90s today, but mid 90s by tomorrow
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Ella Dorsey
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We wake up to another pleasant morning to kick off Tuesday with most of us in the mid to upper 60s.

Today will be another pleasant Summer day with temperatures in the low 90s. The humidity still won’t be super high, so overall, it will be a nice and warm afternoon.

While the afternoon will be nice, the air quality won’t be the best. A code orange is in effect today, which means people with lung and respiratory issues should limit time outdoors during peak heating hours.

Temperatures will only go up from here through the week. Expect highs starting tomorrow through the weekend to climb into the mid to upper 90s.

We will start to introduce the chance for maybe an isolated storm tomorrow, with a 20-30% coverage in the forecast from Thursday through next Monday.

Thankfully, the humidity won’t be oppressive, so while our temperatures will be hot, our feels like temperatures will stay near 100, rather than reach heat advisory criteria.

Overall, get ready for the heat! Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if needed.

Looking ahead to back to school for a handful of students next week, the heat will continue so make sure all the students are prepared for that as Summer break ends!

